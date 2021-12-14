  • Facebook
    Newly married Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal return to Mumbai [PHOTOS]

    First Published Dec 14, 2021, 6:36 PM IST
    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are now a married pair. The couple returned to Mumbai after their wedding celebrations. Check out all the photos of the beautiful pair right here.
     

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had got married at Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan earlier week. The couple returned to Mumbai today from an undisclosed location. They were snapped at the Mumbai airport in matching attires. Katrina looked pretty in a pastel pink salwar kameez while the actor looked hot in a beige shirt and pants. Take a look at the photos of the newlyweds right here.

    The pair had got married in the presence of their family members and friends last week. Now it looks like the pair has come back from their honeymoon. They were spotted by the paps at Mumbai airport. 

    The couple was seen holding hands as they waved at the paps outside the airport. Katrina was seen wearing a pink and golden suit with juttis. She kept her tresses down and had even applied sindoor on her hair. She had worn red bangles and had also worn big earrings. Vicky was also seen wearing a white shirt and beige pants. Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Haldi pictures out: Awww moments of Mr, Mrs Kaushal (Inside pictures)

    Katrina's sisters had held the floral canopy as she was seen walking towards Vicky Kaushal. The actress had posted images from her wedding diaries where she and her sisters were seen walking under a floral l canopy held by her sisters. The images were taken before the varmala ceremony had taken place. The pair who got married last week has been sharing images together for their fans. Also read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Newlyweds depart for Mumbai in a chopper

    The couple had got married on December 9 in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur at a luxury resort. They were joined by their close friends and family members. They had shared photos from the ceremony on Instagram and had written, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together". Here's wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness.
     

