IT: Welcome to Derry to Baaghi 4-Movies and web series releasing on OTT this week
This Week OTT Releases: This week, 12 new movies and web series are set to release on major OTT platforms. Viewers are in for a treat with a mix of action, horror, drama, and fantasy genres.
The Witcher S4 Netflix
The Witcher S4: Liam Hemsworth stars. Ballad of a Small Player: A gambling thriller with Colin Farrell. Idli Kadai: A Tamil family drama about heritage.
Baaghi 4 Prime Video
Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff returns in this action thriller. Hedda: A modern take on a classic play. The Home: A psychological horror starring Pete Davidson.
Bai Tujhyapayi ZEE5
Bai Tujhyapayi: A Marathi series about a young woman's fight for education in the 90s. Marigallu: A Kannada mystery series about a cursed treasure hunt.
IT: Welcome to Derry Jio Hotstar
IT: Welcome to Derry: A prequel to the horror film 'IT'. Loka Chapter 1: A new superhero series. M3GAN 2.0: The sequel to the robotic thriller.
Tornado Lionsgate Play
Tornado: An action drama set in the 1790s British Highlands. A Japanese woman seeks revenge for her father's death, blending samurai skills with a quest for justice.