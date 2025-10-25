After 35 years, the epic Mahabharata returns in a futuristic avatar. Mahabharat Ek Dharmayudh, an AI-powered reimagining of the timeless saga, streams on JioHotstar and airs on Star Plus from October 26 at 7:30 PM

After nearly 35 years since B.R. Chopra’s iconic Mahabharata captured Indian television, the legendary saga is making a grand digital comeback. The new web series, titled Mahabharat Ek Dharmayudh, brings the ancient epic back to life with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. The show re-imagines one of the world’s oldest stories—the dynastic war between the Pandavas and the Kauravas for the throne of Hastinapur—through a modern, tech-driven lens.

When and How to Watch

The series began streaming on JioHotstar on October 25, while its television broadcast is set to start on Star Plus from October 26 at 7:30 PM. It will also be available for streaming via OTTplay Premium. A new episode will premiere every Saturday on Star Plus.

According to JioHotstar, the series is described as a re-envisioning of “the greatest story of duty, betrayal, and war,” produced by Historyverse. It promises to explore themes of dharma, power, and destiny, using AI to breathe new life into the legendary tale. The show is available in seven languages to reach audiences across India and beyond.

About the Series

Produced by JioStar and Collective Media Network, Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh is a bold experiment in storytelling and technology. The 100-episode series focuses on Yudhisthira and his brothers, the Pandavas, as they face the hundred Kauravas led by Duryodhana. The narrative follows the events leading up to the epic 18-day Battle of Kurukshetra, the war itself, and its profound aftermath.

Uniquely, this series does not feature traditional human actors. Instead, advanced AI models have been used to generate lifelike characters, marking a milestone for Indian entertainment.

Vision Behind the Project

Kevin Vaz, CEO (Entertainment) of JioStar, explained that the company aims to blend India’s rich cultural legacy with the possibilities offered by modern technology. He said the project embodies JioStar’s belief in using innovation to deepen the storytelling experience and showcase the diversity of India’s heritage.

Vaz added that Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh is designed as a bridge between tradition and the future—a fusion of timeless mythology with machine intelligence. The series, he noted, proves that even the country’s oldest tales can be retold in the most futuristic ways, preserving their spirit while redefining how they are experienced by today’s audience.

Mahabharat Ek Dharmayudh thus stands as a groundbreaking blend of art, history, and technology—an ambitious attempt to reimagine the eternal epic for a new digital era.