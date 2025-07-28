Image Credit : JioHotStar

Adda Extreme Battle

Hosted by Elvish Yadav, this reality show will feature celebrities and influencers. The show will be exciting with various games and tasks.

Release date: July 28

Black Bag

This is a spy thriller film directed by Steven Soderbergh. The film is based on the story of George Woodhouse, who is torn between two issues: trust in his wife, who is suspected of treason? Or loyalty to the security of the country? The film stars Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, and Naomie Harris in the lead roles. Release date: July 28

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2

Politician and former Union Minister Smriti Irani will be seen again as Tulsi Virani in this season. The series is about how Tulsi teaches the modern generation how to deal with relationships with children.

Release date: July 29

Pati Patni Aur Panga

This is an entertaining reality show where couples test their bond by throwing fun challenges at each other.

Release date: August 2