New OTT Releases: 5 Movies To Watch This Weekend, Full List Here
New OTT Releases: Streaming platforms are dropping some exciting titles on October 2, 2026. We have curated a quick list of five brand-new movies that you can binge-watch this weekend.
JioCinema is streaming 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' from October 2, 2026. This beautiful Malayalam movie explores love and family dynamics. Mamitha Baiju and Nivin Pauly play the lead roles. College student Ashley moves to Ernakulam with her family. She soon falls for her older neighbour Justin. Justin runs a local catering business. The couple struggles to keep their romance a secret. The story beautifully handles family expectations and the age gap. Malayalam cinema fans will definitely enjoy this heartwarming family drama.
ZEE5 brings you 'Pooja Meri Jaan' on October 2, 2026. This gripping Hindi crime and psychological thriller features Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, and Vikram Singh Chauhan. The plot revolves around Pooja Dogra. Her friend Aniket Srivastava dies by suicide after she rejects his marriage proposal. People quickly blame Pooja for his tragic death. Lawyer Sana steps in to fight her case. The investigation soon uncovers conflicting details about the incident. The movie builds intense suspense around truth and false accusations. This thriller will surely keep you on the edge of your seat.
Netflix is dropping '#Love' for Tamil cinema lovers on October 2, 2026. Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das share the screen in this fun romantic comedy. Dating app contestants Tara and Matthew debate heavily over chemistry versus compatibility. They decide to take up a 60-day dating challenge to settle their argument. This casual experiment slowly turns into genuine affection. The film perfectly captures the complications of modern dating and relationships. You will love this breezy take on new-age romance.
Lionsgate Play is releasing 'Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend' on October 2, 2026. Dennis To leads this action-packed martial arts film set in 1950s Hong Kong. Famous Wing Chun master Ip Man leaves the police force to open his own martial arts school. A Western boxing centre soon tries to grab properties belonging to the local martial arts community. Ip Man steps up and gets pulled into a massive conflict. The movie delivers some raw and authentic action sequences. Martial arts fans will treat this film like an absolute festival.
Apple TV offers something completely different with 'The Last First: Winter K2' on October 2, 2026. This documentary follows a historic 2021 winter expedition to the summit of K2. K2 stands as the second-highest mountain in the world. The film captures the mountaineers battling freezing temperatures and dangerous trails. The climbers endure severe physical and mental stress during this challenging journey. This adventure documentary will give you literal goosebumps. Trekking and adventure lovers must add this to their weekend watchlist.
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