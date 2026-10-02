ZEE5 brings you 'Pooja Meri Jaan' on October 2, 2026. This gripping Hindi crime and psychological thriller features Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, and Vikram Singh Chauhan. The plot revolves around Pooja Dogra. Her friend Aniket Srivastava dies by suicide after she rejects his marriage proposal. People quickly blame Pooja for his tragic death. Lawyer Sana steps in to fight her case. The investigation soon uncovers conflicting details about the incident. The movie builds intense suspense around truth and false accusations. This thriller will surely keep you on the edge of your seat.