Avarachan And Sons is a light-hearted family entertainer powered by Biju Menon’s engaging performance. Read the movie review to know how the story, humour, performances and overall treatment fare.

Avarachan And Sons is a proper family movie with a good dose of comedy. The film gives equal importance to emotional moments. The actors deliver excellent performances, and this makes the movie a great watch. You should definitely watch this family drama in the theatre.

The movie tells the story of Avarachan and his sons, just like the title suggests. The plot focuses on an irresponsible father. Avarachan is a heavy drinker, and he often creates trouble for his family. The story shows how this annoying father eventually becomes the most loved person in his family.

Avarachan loves to hang out and celebrate life with the local boys. He works as a band master. He drinks a lot to escape his reality. A man tries to stop the wedding of Avarachan's son. Avarachan gets angry and insults this man in public by pulling off his mundu. The man's son comes to fight Avarachan. This fight leads to a massive problem. Avarachan hits the man, and the man ends up in the ICU. Avarachan runs away to his sister's house to hide from the angry villagers.

Avarachan behaves in his usual careless way at his sister's house initially. But he decides to change his ways after some time. A few serious problems in his life and the lives of people around him force him to become a better person. The rest of the movie shows how Avarachan transforms his life.

Thampi makes his debut as a director with this movie. He proves his talent right in his first film. He tells the story with great control, and this makes the movie very engaging. Joseph Vijeesh and Thampi wrote the screenplay together. They connect the funny scenes very smoothly. They also include clever references to old hit movies.

Biju Menon plays the role of Avarachan. His performance is the main pillar of the movie. He amazes the audience with his mature acting as he goes through different emotional phases. Sreenath Bhasi plays his son Jason, and Ganapathi plays his other son Joymon. Ganapathi gets more screen time in the movie. The film also features a parallel love story involving Ganapathi's character. Grace Antony plays a very important role in the story. TV anchor Aparna Babu also does a major role in the movie. A big superstar makes a surprise guest appearance at the end of the film.

Sajith Purushan handles the camera work perfectly for this subject. The movie songs became big hits even before the release. Sanal Dev composed the music, and the songs sound very pleasant in the theatres.