Former Bigg Boss Malayalam winner Akhil Marar has reacted to Shibina’s eviction, calling it unfair while commenting on the gameplay of female contestants. Here’s what he said about the show.

Former Bigg Boss winner Akhil Marar feels the female contestants in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 9 are putting up a very poor show. Akhil recently gave an interview to Ginger Media. He called Shibina's recent eviction totally unfortunate during this chat.

"Shibina getting evicted is just unfortunate. You had someone like Sumesh still sitting there without doing much on the show. Her exit was completely unexpected. A lot of viewers actually believe that kicking out a strong contestant like Shibina was the wrong call. And I have a solid reason for calling her eviction unfortunate," Akhil explained.

He further added that the current women in the Bigg Boss house are performing terribly. "You look at all the past seasons, and you will see that the lady contestants have never looked this weak. We had some really brilliant female players in the previous seasons. Jasmine actually had the potential to win the whole thing. Our season had so many strong women like Reneesha, Shobha, Cerena, and Nadira, who represented the trans community so well. Even Viber Good, who got eliminated early on, gave a fantastic performance. Lechu had to leave because she fell sick, but she always took strong stands and voiced her opinions clearly. Lechu is barely four and a half feet tall, but she has literally shouted at me and stood her ground against me. Angeline, Gopika—all of them were incredibly smart," Akhil pointed out.