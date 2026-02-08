New Movies On OTT: 5 Blockbusters Releasing During Valentine's Week
OTT Release in 2026: In second week of February 2026, while Valentine's Day is being celebrated, some awesome movies are also ready to release on OTT. These range from horror-comedy to action-drama. These 5 blockbuster movies are coming to OTT this
1. Anaganaga Oka Raju
- Where to watch: Netflix
- When to watch: Feb 11, 2026
A Telugu comedy-drama starring Naveen Polishetty. It was a blockbuster, earning over ₹83 crore worldwide on an ₹8 crore budget.
2.Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
- Where to watch: Zee5
- When to watch: Feb 11, 2026
This action-comedy stars Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh. It was a box office hit, earning over ₹292 crore worldwide.
3.Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil
- Where to watch: Netflix
- When to watch: Feb 12, 2026
A Tamil political satire starring Jiiva. Made on a ₹10 crore budget, it earned over ₹38 crore worldwide, becoming a blockbuster.
4. Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel
- Where to watch: Zee5
- When to watch: Feb 13, 2026
This Bengali horror-comedy stars Mimi Chakraborty. It hit theaters on Jan 23, 2026, and is now heading to OTT.
5. The Conjuring: Last Rites
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- When to watch: Feb 13, 2026
This Hollywood supernatural horror is directed by Michael Chaves. It earned $499.2 million worldwide on a $55 million budget.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.