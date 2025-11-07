- Home
Upcoming TV Shows: Many new shows are coming soon to the world of TV. This will affect the TRP of many hit shows. So, let's take a look at those TV shows...
Naagin 7
'Naagin 7' is set to hit the small screen at the end of November. However, its release date has not been revealed yet.
Laughter Chefs 3
You can watch 'Laughter Chefs 3' on Colors. Gurmeet Choudhary, Eisha Singh, Isha Malviya, Debina Bonnerjee, Vivian Dsena, and Tejasswi Prakash might be part of this show.
Lakshmi Niwas
'Lakshmi Niwas' is a remake of a Kannada show. It stars Akshita Mudgal and Raghav Tiwari in lead roles. You can watch this show on Zee TV.
Todkar Dil Mera
You can watch the show 'Todkar Dil Mera' on Star Plus. Fans are eagerly waiting for its release.
Jagadhatri
'Jagadhatri' is going to be on-air on Zee TV from November 10.
Seher Hone Ko Hai
You can watch 'Seher Hone Ko Hai' on Colors. However, the release date of this show has not been revealed yet.
