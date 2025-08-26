Top 5 TV Reality Shows in India 2025: Hosts, Contestants, and Latest Updates
Indian television in 2025 is buzzing with reality shows that entertain millions with drama, talent, and fun. From intense competitions to celebrity antics, here’s a roundup of the top five reality shows currently trending.
1. Bigg Boss 19 (Hindi)
Host and Schedule: Salman Khan hosts the Bigg Boss show, streaming on JioCinema at 9:00 PM IST and airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST.
Contestants: The season’s theme, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, introduces power struggles within the house. Participants include TV star Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Baseer Ali, and the rap duo Seedhe Maut.
Latest Updates: The grand premiere sparked excitement, with early conflicts and strategic alliances grabbing headlines.
2. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7
Host and Timing: Mohanlal returns as host to Bigg Boss. The show airs on Asianet and streams 24×7 on JioCinema, with daily episodes at 9:30 PM and weekend specials at 9:00 PM.
Contestants: This season features a mix of celebrities and popular personalities, including RJ Bincy, Adhila, Noora, Appani Sarath, Binny Sebastian, Nevin, Sarika, Rena Fathima, and Anumol.
Recent Highlights: Sarika KB was recently evicted, describing her experience as extremely challenging. Emotional confrontations between contestants, such as Adhila and Noora reacting to hurtful remarks, have become a talking point online.
3. Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 (KBC 17)
Host and Platform: Amitabh Bachchan continues as hos of Kaun Banega Crorepati . The season began airing Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM on Sony TV and SonyLIV from August 11, 2025.
Contestants & Highlights: Heartwarming stories have stood out this season. Bihar’s Mithilesh Kumar moved audiences with his personal struggles, while Uttarakhand’s Aditya Kumar became the first crorepati of the season, preparing for the ₹7 crore jackpot.
Extra Insight: Amitabh Bachchan remains India’s top-paid TV host, earning more per episode than other prominent hosts.
4. Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check
Hosts and Format: Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui anchor this celebrity couple-based reality show.
Contestants: Celebrity pairs competing this season include Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla, Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary, and Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani.
Recent Fun Moments: Episodes filled with laughter include Sudesh Lehri hilariously failing to recognize his wife’s cooking, providing both entertainment and relatable humor.
5. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors – Season 5 (Tamil)
Host And Platform: Archana Chandhoke hosts this Tamil singing competition on Zee Tamil, streaming on ZEE5, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 7:00 PM.
Judges & Contestants: Renowned musicians Srinivas, Vijay Prakash, Shweta Mohan, S. P. Charan, and Saindhavi judge the performances. Contestants like Pavithra have impressed audiences with soulful renditions, including devotional numbers.
Latest Update: Contestants continue to deliver powerful performances, with judges praising emotional depth and technical excellence.