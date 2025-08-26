Image Credit : Social Media

Host and Schedule: Salman Khan hosts the Bigg Boss show, streaming on JioCinema at 9:00 PM IST and airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST.

Contestants: The season’s theme, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, introduces power struggles within the house. Participants include TV star Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Baseer Ali, and the rap duo Seedhe Maut.

Latest Updates: The grand premiere sparked excitement, with early conflicts and strategic alliances grabbing headlines.