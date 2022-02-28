Never seen before Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pictures; fans should not miss

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared some sensuous sun-kissed pictures that will definitely blow away your Monday blues

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle and shared some beautiful monochrome images and videos with a heartwarming poem written by her friend and stylist Neeraj Kona. Samantha captioned, "She's but a flower. @neeraja.kona."



Samantha can be seen smiling wearing a singlet maxi floral dress in the pictures. A few days ago, the Rangasthalam actress left us mesmerised with her saree look.

She was wearing a beautiful saree by Archana Jaju. She teamed her handwoven organza silk saree with embroidered hand-painted blouse.



Samantha recently completed 12 glorious years in the film industry. On that occasion, she penned a thankful note with a cute image on social media to thank everyone who had been part of her journey. Sam's fans sent her good wishes.



Samantha's soon be seen in Yashoda is written and directed by the filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, apart from others.

