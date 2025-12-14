- Home
South star Rana Daggubati has turned 41 today. Born on December 14, 1984, in Chennai, the versatile actor has worked in South Indian cinema and Bollywood. On his birthday, here’s a look at his highest-grossing films.
Film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Rana Daggubati’s biggest career blockbuster remains Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). Made on a budget of around ₹250 crore, the epic action drama created box-office history by collecting approximately ₹1,814 crore worldwide, making it one of Indian cinema’s highest-grossing films ever.
Film Baahubali: The Beginning
Rana Daggubati also tasted massive success with Baahubali: The Beginning (2015). Made on a budget of about ₹180 crore, the film went on to earn nearly ₹650 crore worldwide, emerging as a blockbuster and laying the foundation for the franchise’s historic success.
Film Housefull 4
Rana Daggubati’s Housefull 4 (2019) also performed well at the box office. Made on an estimated budget of ₹125 crore, the comedy entertainer went on to collect around ₹292 crore worldwide, emerging as a hit and adding another commercial success to his filmography.
Film Bheemla Nayak
Rana Daggubati’s 2022 release Bheemla Nayak registered a solid performance at the box office. Made on a budget of around ₹90 crore, the film went on to collect approximately ₹158 crore worldwide, earning an above-average verdict and further strengthening his commercial track record.
Film Baby
Rana Daggubati’s film Baby was released in 2015 and proved to be a decent box office performer. Made on a budget of around ₹75 crore, the action thriller earned approximately ₹143 crore worldwide, receiving a semi-hit verdict and adding to his list of successful films.
Film Rudhramadevi
Rana Daggubati’s 2015 historical film Rudhramadevi delivered an average performance at the box office. Made on an estimated budget of around ₹60 crore, the film managed to collect approximately ₹87 crore worldwide, earning an average verdict despite its grand scale and visual appeal.
Film The Ghazi Attack
Rana Daggubati’s 2017 war drama The Ghazi Attack turned out to be a major box office success. Made on a modest budget of around ₹25 crore, the film went on to earn approximately ₹63 crore worldwide, emerging as a superhit and earning strong critical appreciation.
Dum Maaro Dum
Rana Daggubati’s film Dum Maaro Dum was released in 2011. Made on a budget of around ₹35 crore, the crime thriller managed to collect approximately ₹51 crore at the box office. Despite its stylish presentation, the film was declared a flop.
Nene Raju Nene Mantri
Rana Daggubati’s political drama Nene Raju Nene Mantri was released in 2017 and performed well at the box office. Made on a budget of around ₹20 crore, the film went on to collect approximately ₹48 crore worldwide, earning a hit verdict and strong audience response.
NTR: Kathanayakudu
Rana Daggubati’s 2019 biographical drama NTR: Kathanayakudu failed to impress at the box office. Made on a substantial budget of around ₹60 crore, the film managed to collect only about ₹39 crore worldwide, resulting in a box office disaster despite high expectations.
