On her birthday, fans are revisiting one of Radhika Apte’s most talked-about off-screen moments — the time she slapped a co-star on set. This bold flashback perfectly reflects the fearless attitude that defines the actress both on and off screen.

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte, who has earned herself the title of 'Indie Queen of Bollywood', is the boldest among actresses, the most fearless personality who has an unapologetic attitude not only towards cinema but also life. Her birthday is not just celebrated by fans because of the fantastic performances she has given. She is somebody from whom all these interesting anecdotes regarding her fiery spirit are remembered. One of these stories that is still making waves is when she slapped a co-star-and yes, it was absolutely for real.

Radhika Apte Slapped a Co-Star

Radhika Apte found herself in one such embarrassing situation during the shoot of a regional film with her co-actor. As she revealed in one of her former interviews, her male co-star ruined the activity by misbehaving with Radhika on the sets. Radhika, who is known to be outspoken and to the point, did not mince her words. Not letting herself be cowed or put off by it, she straightaway slapped him on the sets while the whole crew looked through stunned eyes at the scene unfolding in front of them.

Her daring reaction was not only spontaneous-it was metaphorical of her strong character and left whole bollywood stunned. In a profession where, without an argument, actors end up avoiding direct confrontation, standing up for oneself is glamorous, and survival of the fittest at its best.

Still Relevant Because of the Story

This incident remains relevant to date as it is equally representative of her personality-"It is strong, self-confident, and independent." Down the years, Radhika has played powerful women in movies like Parched, Phobia, and Andhadhun, and this real-life incident feels like the next progression from those roles. Their strength and ability to shout foul for unacceptable behavior at any point in time have gained these fans admiration, and they see her not just with admiration for her repertoire but also for her ability.

Radhika Apte's Fearless Career Choices

Besides this much talked about slap incident, Radhika Apte is also known for picking unconventional roles especially in Bollywood, which always seem to break the norm. From her intimidating performances in Lust Stories to the highly appreciated roles in Sacred Games and Ghoul, she has proved time and again that she is more into substance than show. The same spirit of courage, honesty, and vivacity in her choices associated with her career was seen on that particular day on set.