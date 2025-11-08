'Saali Mohabbat', Tisca Chopra's directorial debut, is set to stream on Zee5. The thriller, starring Radhika Apte and Divyenndu Sharma, marks Manish Malhotra's debut as a producer and explores themes of obsession, deceit, and revenge.

After an impressive run at various film festivals, 'Saali Mohabbat', the directorial debut feature of Tisca Chopra, is set to stream later this year on Zee5. The thriller drama stars Radhika Apte, Divyenndu Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra and Sharat Saxena. Produced by Jio Studios and Manish Malhotra's Stage5 Production, the thriller-drama marks the celebrated designer's digital debut as a producer.

A Tale of Deceit and Betrayal

After premiering at the International Film Festival of India last year and the Chicago South Asian Film Festival this year, Saali Mohabbat invites viewers into a world where love blurs into obsession and buried secrets slowly unravel. According to the press note, the film follows Smita (Radhika Apte), a small-town housewife whose seemingly ordinary life descends into a labyrinth of infidelity, deceit, and moral ambiguity. What began as a tale of domestic routine soon unfolds into a gripping exploration of betrayal, revenge, and the thin, treacherous line between truth and illusion.

Manish Malhotra on His Production Venture

Producer Manish Malhotra expressed his excitement for his venture into production. "Stage5 Production was founded with a clear intention to back stories that are original in thought and strong in craft. In that same spirit, I'm pleased to announce our second film, 'Saali Mohabbat' a layered, character-driven drama that examines power, silence, and the invisible cost of human choices. This project has been built with deep involvement at every stage from development to the final cut because at Stage5, we don't just produce films, we stand by them. Every creative and strategic decision has been shaped with purpose, rigour, and responsibility," said Manish Malhotra as quoted in a press note.

Director's Vision: A 'Woman's Gaze'

Tisca Chopra opened up about her vision behind 'Saali Mohabbat', which was to capture "woman's gaze" in a world full of hidden fractures and political facades. "With Saali Mohabbat, I wanted to tell a story that feels both intimate and unsettling, one that captures a woman's gaze in a world full of hidden fractures and polite facades. I've always been fascinated by the quiet tensions that exist beneath the surface of relationships, the invisible power struggles, the unspoken expectations, the ways in which love can transform into something darker. This film explores those fragile boundaries of trust, betrayal, and identity, but through a deeply female perspective," said Tisca Chopra as quoted in a press note. (ANI)