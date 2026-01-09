Netizens Slam Ramya Over Controversial ‘Men Like Dogs’ Remark — Explained
Lately, some celebrities seem to have no control over their words. Before we could forget the uproar over Anasuya and Sivaji's comments, another actress has let her mouth run wild. She compared men to dogs, sparking another controversy.
Celebrities speaking out of turn..
Lately, some celebs are making reckless comments. Instead of being role models, they're causing controversies and getting trolled. Kannada actress Ramya's comments on men are now viral.
Supreme Court comments on street dogs..
Actress Ramya's comments on men are a hot topic. She posted after the Supreme Court discussed stray dog attacks, noting it's hard to predict animal behavior.
Actress compares men to dogs...
Reacting to the court, Ramya compared dog behavior to male criminals. She asked if all men should be jailed since we can't predict their actions. This caused a huge social media storm.
Netizens are furious with Ramya
Many netizens criticize the comparison as unfair generalization. While some defend her, the reaction is mostly negative. People recall this isn't her first controversial statement.
Ramya also acted in Tollywood..
Ramya, known for films like 'Abhimanyu' and 'Surya S/o Krishnan,' entered politics and is active on social media. She often sparks controversy, now angering netizens with her post.
