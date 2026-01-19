- Home
Singer Neha Kakkar, known for her Bollywood hits, has been out of the spotlight for a while. There's no news on what she's up to or if she's just focusing on live shows. But now, the singing star has dropped some emotional posts.
Neha Kakkar's post has sent social media into a frenzy. Experts think it hints at a major life change, leaving millions of followers confused. She has since deleted all the posts.
Neha Kakkar's Cryptic Note
In a now-deleted post, Neha hinted at saying goodbye to her current lifestyle, suggesting a break from the glamour world. "Time to take a break... Not sure if I'll be back," she wrote.
She then posted another story asking paparazzi and fans not to follow her. "Please no cameras!" she pleaded for privacy. These were also deleted, but screenshots went viral.
Neha hasn't officially given a reason, but many point to the bad response to her latest single, "Candy Shop." The song with her brother Tony Kakkar received a lot of online hate.
Users slammed the 'weird' choreography, accusing the duo of failing to copy K-pop aesthetics. Memes on the styling put pressure on the star, who is known for being openly emotional.
This isn't the first time... In early 2025, a video of Neha crying on stage in Melbourne went viral. She blamed organizers for mismanagement, but the audience's booing clearly affected her.
For now, Neha has been silent after deleting her stories. Whether it's a temporary digital detox or a major life change, many hope the singer finds the peace she's looking for.
