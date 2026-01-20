Following extensive allegations on social media, singer Neha Kakkar has addressed her marriage to Rohanpreet Singh. Kakkar revealed on Monday that she would be taking a break from her business and personal life, causing followers to worry. She openly stated that her family and spouse should not be included in the story.

Kakkar announced her hiatus in her first post, writing, "Time to unplug from work, relationships, and everything else. Not sure whether I'll return. She thanked on social media. Paparazzi and fans were asked for privacy after this statement. The posts were deleted after being extensively shared and debated online.