Neha is one of India’s top-earning female singers, known for her energetic performances, Bollywood hits, and massive fan following. According to multiple reports, her net worth is estimated to be around ₹104-105 crore (~$12-13 million) — a figure built from various income streams, including:

Playback singing for Bollywood films

Live stage performances (she reportedly charges high fees per concert)

Judging gigs on popular reality shows

Brand endorsements and social media deals

Neha has a magnificent flat in Mumbai worth around Rs 1 crore and a luxury villa in her birthplace of Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Her luxurious automobile collection includes an Audi Q7, a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350, and a BMW 7 Series.