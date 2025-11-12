Actor Govinda was hospitalised in Mumbai but later told ANI he is 'fine.' His manager confirmed he is conscious and under observation at Criticare Asia Multispeciality Hospital, with tests ongoing. The reason for his hospitalisation is unknown.

Actor Govinda has shared an update about his health condition amid reports of his hospitalisation in Mumbai. When enquired about his health, Govinda told ANI that he is doing well. "Thank you so much...I am fine," he said in a voice message.

Govinda's Hospitalisation Details

Earlier in the morning, Govinda was rushed to the Criticare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Juhu. As shared by his manager, Shashi Sinha, Govinda has been in a conscious state and is currently under observation.

"The doctors are expected to review his condition in the afternoon, after which further decisions will be taken. Govinda's medical tests are still ongoing," he added.

Recent Activities

The development follows the actor's recent visit to Dharmendra, who was hospitalised at the Breach Candy Hospital. Govinda was among the many Bollywood celebrities who arrived to check on the veteran superstar after his health worsened on Monday. Meanwhile, further details surrounding his condition and the reason behind the hospitalisation are yet to be known.

About Govinda's Career

Govinda, known for his comic timing, vibrant dance style and memorable performances in hit films such as 'Coolie No. 1', 'Hero No. 1', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Raja Babu', 'Dulhe Raja', and 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi', among others, remains one of Bollywood's most loved entertainers.

Govinda's Family

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are proud parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with 'Second Hand Husband,' Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut soon. (ANI)