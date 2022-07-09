Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hot pictures: Malaika Arora or Esha Gupta, who’s got a sexier bod?

    First Published Jul 9, 2022, 5:07 PM IST

    Actors Malaika Arora and Esha Gupta were spotted outside their gym and yoga class on Saturday, post their workout session. Check out their pictures here.

    Celebrities more than often become fitness inspirations for their fans. And when the celebrities are as hot as Malaika Arora and Esha Gupta, you sure know that there are many women who want to have a body just like them. Both, Malaika and Esha, are great fitness enthusiasts; for them, skipping gym class is never an option. And it is not only about their workout sessions, but these two Bollywood ladies have made it a point to wear the most fashionable athleisure every single time when they have stepped out for their exercise routine. On Saturday, Malaika Arora and Esha Gupta were papped in Mumbai outside their gym class, and their looks have got us stunned. Check out their pictures and decide for yourselves as to who among the two has a hotter body while we continue to be in the awe of them.

    Malaika Arora was seen outside her yoga class on Saturday. The Bollywood beauty who rose to fame with the superhit song of the 90s song ‘Chaiyaa Chaiyya’, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has since then been winning the hearts of the Indian audience. She wore a black sports bra paired with multi-coloured yoga pants that put focus on her curves.

    ALSO READ: Video and pictures: Esha Gupta flaunts sun-kissed sexy body in black bikini

    Over all these years, Malaika Arora has wooed everyone with her body. And it is not a single day’s job. The actress has been regular with her fitness, so much so that she has become an inspiration for many, especially when it comes to yoga. She does not only practice it but also makes frequent videos on various asanas and the benefits of yoga.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor to Esha Gupta, 5 busty Bollywood actress and their hot pics; check out

    On the other hand, Esha Gupta has also become a celebrity whom people look up to for her fashion and fitness. Esha too often shares her workout videos on social media, dropping glimpses of the amount of hard work she puts in to maintain that hot body of hers.

    Esha Gupta, too, was papped outside her gym class wearing a black crop top and gym tights. Esha has got her name added to the list of Indian actresses with the hottest bikini body. She is one of those who can beat the likes of Cardi B and Kim Kardashian when it comes to showing off those curves.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Charan wife Upasana Kamineni doesnot want to become a mother yet Here is why drb

    Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni doesn’t want to become a mother yet? Here’s why

    Sara Khan to reveal her 'real' self with 'Sara ki Saari Kahani' podcast drb

    Sara Khan to reveal her 'real' self with 'Sara ki Saari Kahani' podcast

    Mahesh Babu to romance Pooja Hegde in Trivikram Srinivas next drb

    Mahesh Babu to romance Pooja Hegde in Trivikram Srinivas’s next?

    Video Sangram Singh leaves Payal Rohatgi blushing ahead of the wedding drb

    Video: Sangram Singh leaves Payal Rohatgi blushing ahead of the wedding

    Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram give goosebumps; Mani Ratnam's historical drama teaser out RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram give goosebumps; Mani Ratnam's historical drama teaser out

    Recent Stories

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    My govt will complete tenure, win next election: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde snt

    My govt will complete tenure, win next election: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

    Who was Sadhna Gupta, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife? - adt

    Who was Sadhna Gupta, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's late wife?

    SRMJEEE Result 2022: Phase 3 result announced; know how to check - adt

    SRMJEEE Result 2022: Phase 3 result announced; know how to check

    Amarnath cloudburst: Indian Army engages high-tech equipment to rescue pilgrims snt

    Amarnath cloudburst: Indian Army engages high-tech equipment to rescue pilgrims

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon