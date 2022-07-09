Hot pictures: Malaika Arora or Esha Gupta, who’s got a sexier bod?

Actors Malaika Arora and Esha Gupta were spotted outside their gym and yoga class on Saturday, post their workout session. Check out their pictures here.

Celebrities more than often become fitness inspirations for their fans. And when the celebrities are as hot as Malaika Arora and Esha Gupta, you sure know that there are many women who want to have a body just like them. Both, Malaika and Esha, are great fitness enthusiasts; for them, skipping gym class is never an option. And it is not only about their workout sessions, but these two Bollywood ladies have made it a point to wear the most fashionable athleisure every single time when they have stepped out for their exercise routine. On Saturday, Malaika Arora and Esha Gupta were papped in Mumbai outside their gym class, and their looks have got us stunned. Check out their pictures and decide for yourselves as to who among the two has a hotter body while we continue to be in the awe of them.

Malaika Arora was seen outside her yoga class on Saturday. The Bollywood beauty who rose to fame with the superhit song of the 90s song 'Chaiyaa Chaiyya', starring Shah Rukh Khan, has since then been winning the hearts of the Indian audience. She wore a black sports bra paired with multi-coloured yoga pants that put focus on her curves.

Over all these years, Malaika Arora has wooed everyone with her body. And it is not a single day's job. The actress has been regular with her fitness, so much so that she has become an inspiration for many, especially when it comes to yoga. She does not only practice it but also makes frequent videos on various asanas and the benefits of yoga.

On the other hand, Esha Gupta has also become a celebrity whom people look up to for her fashion and fitness. Esha too often shares her workout videos on social media, dropping glimpses of the amount of hard work she puts in to maintain that hot body of hers.