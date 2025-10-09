Image Credit : Instagram / Nayanthara

With nearly two decades in the industry, Nayanthara has achieved both artistic and financial success. She commands around ₹10 crore per film and owns a private jet worth ₹50 crore. Her estimated net worth is approximately ₹200 crore, reflecting not just her success in cinema but also her smart investments and business ventures. From her luxurious lifestyle to her grounded personality, Nayanthara continues to inspire millions — proving that true stardom is earned through perseverance and passion.