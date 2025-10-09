- Home
Nayanthara: There are some films that turned Nayanthara into a star heroine. Let's find out about the best movies in her career, from Chandramukhi to Jawan
Nayanthara's Top 8 Best Movies
Nayanthara is a top-paid South actress whose fame grows with age. Now in her 40s, she has completed 22 years in film since her 2003 debut in the Malayalam movie 'Manassinakkare'.
Chandramukhi
Although Nayanthara debuted in 2003, she got real recognition in 2005. Starring as the heroine in Rajinikanth's 'Chandramukhi' changed her fate. She won hearts in this movie.
Ghajini
A few months after 'Chandramukhi', 'Ghajini' was released. Nayan was the second heroine in this blockbuster. With back-to-back hits, her name echoed in the South. 'Ghajini' and 'Chandramukhi' laid a strong foundation for her career.
Billa
The Tamil film 'Billa', starring opposite Ajith, was a super hit. Nayanthara appearing in a bikini in this movie caused a huge sensation in the South at that time.
Lakshmi
'Lakshmi' was Nayanthara's first straight Telugu film. This movie with Venkatesh and VV Vinayak was a super hit. With 'Lakshmi' also becoming a hit, Nayan became a star in Tollywood.
Adhurs
Another film Nayanthara acted in under VV Vinayak's direction was 'Adhurs'. Her chemistry with Jr. NTR in this movie was great. At the time, it was the highest-grosser in NTR's career.
Simha
This film was a comeback for Balakrishna. Nayanthara appeared in a powerful role. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the movie was a super hit and also won 3 Nandi Awards.
Raja Rani
This was star director Atlee's debut film. The story is about a boy and girl who marry after failed relationships. Nayanthara's acting in emotional scenes was captivating. She won multiple Best Actress awards for this film.
Jawan
Another movie Nayanthara acted in under Atlee's direction is 'Jawan'. She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film 'Jawan' became a super hit on a pan-India level.