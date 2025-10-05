Nayanthara to Sanjay Dutt: 7 Indian Celebs who are parents of twins
Many stars in the film industry have given birth to twins. Some have had twins through surrogacy. Who are the stars, besides Nayanthara, Manchu Vishnu, Karan Johar who have twins?
Nayanthara
At 40, Nayanthara remains a top South heroine. She married director Vignesh Shivan in 2022 and welcomed twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam, via surrogacy shortly after.
Manchu Vishnu
Tollywood hero Manchu Vishnu married Viranica Reddy in 2009. In 2011, they welcomed twin daughters, Ariaana and Viviana. The couple later had two more children.
Udaya Bhanu
Udaya Bhanu, the first anchor to achieve stardom in Telugu cinema, has twin daughters. After a previous marriage, she wed Vijay Kumar, and they named their girls Yuvi and Bhoomi.
Premisthe Bharath
Bharath, famous for the film 'Premisthe,' married his school friend Jeshly in 2013. The couple has twin sons, Aadhyan and Jayan. His career has since slowed down.
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt married his third wife, Manyata Dutt, in 2008. In 2010, they welcomed twins, a boy named Shahraan and a girl named Iqra. He now often plays villain roles.
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone married Daniel Weber in 2011. After adopting a daughter, Nisha, in 2017, they welcomed twin boys, Asher and Noah, via surrogacy in 2018.
Karan Johar
Unmarried Bollywood director Karan Johar became a father to twins, a girl named Roohi and a boy named Yash, via surrogacy in 2017. He is a top producer in the industry.