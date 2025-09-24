National Film Awards 2025: THESE 9 films won the most number of awards
National Film Awards 2025: The National Film Awards have been held for the past 72 years. During this time, many films have received awards in more than one category. Here a list of 9 films that has won the most number of National Awards in the past
Lagaan (2001) won 8 awards
Aamir Khan starrer 'Lagaan' was honoured in eight categories at the 49th National Film Awards . The film won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment (Ashutosh Gowariker-Aamir Khan), Best Music Direction (A.R. Rahman), Best Lyricist (Javed Akhtar for Radha Kaise Na Jale and Ghanan Ghanan), Best Playback Singer Male (Udit Narayan Mitwa), Best Audiography (H. Shridhar, Nakul Kamle), Best Costume Design (Bhanu Athaiya), Best Art Direction (Nitin Chandrakant Desai) and Best Choreography (Raju Khan).
Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) won the National Award in 5 categories
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film won the National Film Awards for Best Actress (Alia Bhatt), Best Screenplay (Adapted - Sanjay Leela Bhansali), Best Screenplay (Dialogues - Utkarshini Vashisht, Prakash Kapadia), Best Editing (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) and Best Makeup (Preetisheel Singh D'Souza) at the 69th National Film Awards.
Soorarai Pottru (2020) won 5 National Awards
This Tamil film won in five categories at the 68th National Film Awards: Best Feature Film, Best Actor (Suriya), Best Actress (Aparna Balamurali), Best Music Direction (Score – G. V. Prakash Kumar), and Best Original Screenplay (Shalini Usha Nair, Sudha Kongara).
Kutty Srank (2010) won 5 awards
This Malayalam film was honored in five categories at the 57th National Film Awards. The film won the National Award for Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay (Original) for P.F. Mathews and Harikrishna, Best Cinematography for Anjuli Shukla, Adlabs Films Ltd., Best Costume Design for Jayakumar, and a Special Jury Award for Sreekar Prasad.
RRR (2022) won 6 awards
RRR was honoured in six categories at the 69th National Film Awards. The film won the National Awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment (D. V. V. Danayya (Producer), S. S. Rajamouli (Director), Best Male Playback Singer (Kaala Bhairava for 'Komuram Bheemudo'), Best Music Director (M. M. Keeravani), Best Special Effects (V. Srinivas Mohan), Best Choreography (Prem Rakshit for 'Naatu Naatu') and Best Stunt Choreographer (King Solomon).
Bajirao Mastani (2015) won seven awards
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Bajirao Mastani' won awards in 7 categories at the 63rd National Film Awards. The film won the National Award for Best Director for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Best Supporting Actress for Tanvi Azmi, Best Cinematography for Sandip Chatterjee, Best Sound Designer for Biswadeep Chatterjee, Best Audiography for Justin Jose, Best Art Director for Sriram Iyengar, Saloni Dhatrak and Sujeet Sawant, and Best Choreography for Remo D'Souza (Deewani Mastani).
Aadukalam (2011) won in 6 categories.
This Tamil film won National Awards in six categories: Best Director (Vetrimaaran), Best Actor (Dhanush), Best Screenplay (Vetrimaaran), Best Editing (Kishore Te), Best Choreography (Dinesh Kumar), and a Special Jury Award (V.I.S. Jayapalan) at the 58th National Film Awards.
Kannathil Muthamittal (2002) won 6 National Awards
This Tamil film won six awards at the 50th National Film Awards, including Best Feature Film (Tamil) for Mani Ratnam, Best Child Artist for P.S. Keerthana, Best Music Director for A.R. Rahman, Best Lyricist for Vairamuthu, Best Audiography for H. Sridhar and A.S. Lakshminarayanan, Best Editing for A. Sreekar Prasad, and Best Director (Tamil) for Mani Ratnam.
Godmother (1999) won 6 awards
Vijay Shukla-directed "Godmother" won in six categories at the 46th National Film Awards. These included Best Feature Film, Best Music Direction (Vishal Bhardwaj), Best Editing (Renu Saluja), Best Actress (Shabana Azmi), Best Male Playback Singer (Sanjeev Abhyankar), and Best Lyricist (Javed Akhtar).