Image Credit : Film

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Bajirao Mastani' won awards in 7 categories at the 63rd National Film Awards. The film won the National Award for Best Director for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Best Supporting Actress for Tanvi Azmi, Best Cinematography for Sandip Chatterjee, Best Sound Designer for Biswadeep Chatterjee, Best Audiography for Justin Jose, Best Art Director for Sriram Iyengar, Saloni Dhatrak and Sujeet Sawant, and Best Choreography for Remo D'Souza (Deewani Mastani).