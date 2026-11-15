Telugu cinema's 1963 classic 'Nartanashala' remains an immortal visual epic. The film perfectly showcases Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), S.V. Ranga Rao (SVR), and Savitri at the peak of their acting prowess. Director Kamalakara Kameswara Rao, along with producers Lakshmi Rajyam and Sridhar Rao, created a major milestone in Indian mythological films. Decades later, Telugu audiences still hold this masterpiece close to their hearts.

What is the story of Nartanashala?

The film adapts the Virata Parvam chapter from the Mahabharata. The Pandavas finish their 12-year forest exile and enter King Virata's Matsya kingdom in disguise to spend one year incognito. Dharmaraja joins the king as Kankubhattu, a dice game advisor. Bhima works as a cook and wrestler named Valaludu. Arjuna transforms into Brihannala, a eunuch dance teacher for Princess Uttara. Nakula takes charge of the stables as Granthika, while Sahadeva looks after the cows as Tantripala. Their wife Draupadi serves Queen Sudeshna as a maid named Sairandhri.

Things go smoothly until Keechaka, the army chief and king's brother-in-law, lusts after Sairandhri. He crosses the line, and Bhima brutally kills him inside the dance hall (Nartanashala). Duryodhana hears about Keechaka's death and suspects the Pandavas are hiding in the Matsya kingdom. He launches an attack to steal the kingdom's cattle. Arjuna finally sheds his Brihannala disguise, takes charge of Uttara Kumara's chariot, and defeats the Kaurava army. The Pandavas successfully complete their incognito exile.