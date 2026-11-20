Coimbatore's five-year-old Nilan Jeevith has secured a place in the International Book of Records by reciting 26 Thirukkural couplets in just one minute, surpassing previous records and gaining recognition for his exceptional memory.

Five-year-old Nilan Jeevith Sets Thirukkural Recitation Record

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), [India], November 20 (ANI): Five-year-old Nilan Jeevith entered the International Book of Records by reciting 26 Thirukkural couplets in one minute on September 25, 2026. Nilan’s journey with Thirukkural began at just 18 months old, when his parents introduced him to Aathichoodi and Thirukkural. Recognising his exceptional memory and growing interest, they encouraged him to practise and recite the verses independently.

While talking to ANI, Nilan Jeevith's father said, "Nilan's journey with Thirukkural started when he was 1 and a half years old. We introduced him to Thirukkural at a very young age. So initially, we used to teach him Aathichoodi and Thirukkural. He used to repeat after us, and eventually he started remembering the words. We realised that he has a good memory. So he remembers things very well. We came across the India Book of Records, where there was an existing record of 23 Thirukkurals in 1 minute. So that was the highest number of Thirukkurals recited by a kid in 1 minute. He showed his own interest, and he started practising on his own."

He added, "While playing or drawing, he used to recite Thirukkural on his own. Then we applied for the India Book of Records. They reviewed his 24 Thirukkural recitations, and they approved them, and they sent us a medal and a certificate and all. Then we went for the Asia Book of Records. They also recognised his talent, and they gave him a Grandmaster title. And then I started looking at world records available in Thirukkural." Nilan broke the previous record set by Saisri from Chennai, who recited 25 in one minute. (ANI)