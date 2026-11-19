Amruta Fadnavis' Divyaj Foundation will host the Global Peace Honours 2026 at Mumbai’s Gateway of India. The event features stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar to honor those standing against terrorism and celebrating human resilience.

Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar to Attend Global Peace Honours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Divyaj Foundation is all set to host Global Peace Honours 2026 at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai, which will be attended by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and other prominent celebrities of India.

According to the press note by NGO Divyaj Foundation, founded by Amruta Fadnavis, it will bring together some of the country’s most celebrated personalities for an evening dedicated to peace, unity and honouring the courage and sacrifice of those who have stood against terrorism. The upcoming edition will feature Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar along with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and other prominent personalities at the event, which continues to bring together influential voices from entertainment, sports, business and public life, as per the press note.

Founded by Amruta Fadnavis, Divyaj Foundation has established Global Peace Honours as a platform to recognise extraordinary courage, resilience and the spirit of humanity. The ceremony pays tribute to the heroes and victims of terrorism while reinforcing the importance of peace, compassion and solidarity.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Amruta Fadnavis, Founder of Divyaj Foundation, said, “Global Peace Honours has always been about remembering the sacrifice that must never be forgotten and celebrating the courage of those who stand for peace and humanity. Mumbai has witnessed unimaginable tragedy, but what has always defined this city is its resilience and its ability to come together in the face of adversity. Through Global Peace Honours, we want to keep these stories of bravery alive and remind people that peace is a responsibility we all share. We are grateful to everyone who continues to support this initiative, and we look forward to bringing people together once again for an evening of remembrance, gratitude and hope,” as per the press note.

The previous edition witnessed the participation of several prominent personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff and Vikrant Massey, with moving tributes and performances that honoured the heroes and victims of terrorism. The event will take place on November 21, 2026, from 6 PM onwards at the Gateway of India, Mumbai. (ANI)