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Nandamuri Balakrishna Viral Video: Balayya Touches Heroine's Feet, Fans Are Totally Shocked!
Natasimham Balakrishna always greets people with a respectful 'namaskaram'. He's never been seen touching anyone's feet. But for the first time ever, Balayya was spotted touching a heroine's feet, and the video is now going viral.
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Natasimham Balayya is known to be very strict..
Balakrishna usually doesn't touch anyone's feet, except his parents. He greets everyone, young or old, with a polite smile and a two-handed 'namaskaram'. He is generally quite serious and opens up only with people he knows well. That's why him touching a heroine's feet has become such a hot topic.
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Balayya's namaskaram to Hema Malini's feet..
Balakrishna is known to tell fans, 'Only touch your parents' feet'. So, when a video of him touching veteran actress Hema Malini's feet surfaced, fans were stunned. In the clip, Hema Malini warmly greets Balakrishna, who stands humbly while talking to her.
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A rare award for Balakrishna..
Balakrishna received the national 'Lifetime Achievement' award at the 'International Film Festival of Delhi 2026'. The festival began on Wednesday evening in Delhi. The award recognised his 50-plus years of contribution to Indian cinema. The grand event was held at Delhi's famous 'Bharat Mandapam', where he accepted the award from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
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What are netizens saying?
It seems Balayya touched Hema Malini's feet at this very award function. As the video went viral, social media users posted all kinds of comments. One netizen wrote, 'Are we really seeing Balayya with our own eyes?' Hema Malini, who is originally from the South, became a top Bollywood star. She and Dharmendra starred in many hits before getting married. Their children are also in the film industry.
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Balakrishna's successive hits..
Balayya has been on a winning streak in Tollywood. His recent film, the sequel to *Akhanda*, did reasonably well but didn't meet the massive expectations. He is currently on a short break from movies. Reports suggest he will soon team up with director Gopichand Malineni. Their last film together, *Veera Simha Reddy*, was a super hit. There are also rumours that Nayanthara might be the heroine for their next project.
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