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Balakrishna's successive hits..

Balayya has been on a winning streak in Tollywood. His recent film, the sequel to *Akhanda*, did reasonably well but didn't meet the massive expectations. He is currently on a short break from movies. Reports suggest he will soon team up with director Gopichand Malineni. Their last film together, *Veera Simha Reddy*, was a super hit. There are also rumours that Nayanthara might be the heroine for their next project.