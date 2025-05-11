- Home
Nana Patekar to Achyut Potdar: 7 Bollywood actors who proudly served in Indian Armed Forces
A ceasefire between India and Pakistan has been declared, with normalcy returning. The Indian Army displayed bravery. Here are seven Bollywood celebrities who served in the Army.
| Published : May 11 2025, 05:21 PM
2 Min read
17
Image Credit : Social Media
Nana Patekar served as a Captain in the Indian Army during the Kargil War. He contributed his services from May 3, 1999, to August 1999.
27
Image Credit : Social Media
Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, seen in films like 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo,' served in the Indian Army from 1989 to 2002, retiring as a Major. He passed away in 2021 due to COVID-19.
37
Image Credit : Social Media
Mohammed Ali Shah, known for 'Agent Vinod' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan,' served in the Indian Army for five years. After serving from 2003 to 2008, he retired and debuted in Bollywood with 'Agent Vinod' in 2012.
47
Image Credit : Social Media
Achyut Potdar, seen in '3 Idiots' and 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai,' served in the Indian Army from 1962 to 1967. He is now 90 years old.
57
Image Credit : Social Media
Gufi Paintal, famous for his role as Shakuni Mama in B.R. Chopra's 'Mahabharat,' served in the Indian Army during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. He was recruited directly from college.
67
Image Credit : Social Media
Veteran lyricist Anand Bakshi was an officer in the Indian Navy, serving from 1944 to 1956. In an interview, he mentioned that due to time constraints in the Navy, he could only write occasionally.
77
Image Credit : Social Media
Known simply as Rehman, he appeared in films like 'Pyaar Ki Jeet' (1948) and 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam' (1962). He joined the Royal Indian Air Force in 1942 but soon left to pursue a film career in Mumbai.
