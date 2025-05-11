- Home
THIS Bollywood actress's father was martyred fighting for India — Check out who she is
Many brave hearts laid down their lives for India. Among them, a Bollywood actress’s father was martyred in service—truly a real-life hero’s legacy.
| Published : May 11 2025, 02:11 PM

Many have sacrificed their lives for their country, becoming immortal heroes. Their sacrifices allow citizens to sleep peacefully. Among those who serve the nation are those from film families. One heroine's father sacrificed his life for the country. Who is this real hero?
The heroine is none other than Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur. Her father, Army Major Bhupendra Singh, was killed in 1994 while fighting terrorists in Kashmir. Nimrat Kaur spoke about this tragic incident in an old interview. Living courageously after her father's death, Nimrat has made her mark in the film industry.
Many stars in the film industry have an army background. There are many heroines who come from military backgrounds. Some have grandfathers who were soldiers, while others have fathers who served in the army. Among them is actress Nimrat Kaur's father, Major Bhupendra Singh, who sacrificed his life for the country.
In an old interview with ETimes, Nimrat Kaur spoke about her father's tragic death. 'My dad was a young army major. He worked as an engineer on military border roads in Verinag. Since Kashmir was not our native place, we used to live in Patiala. We used to go to my father for holidays,' she said.
In January 1994, during winter vacations, Nimrat Kaur went to Kashmir with her family to meet her father. On that occasion, Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists kidnapped Major Bhupendra Singh from his workplace. After being held in custody for seven days, he was brutally murdered when the government refused to yield to the terrorists' demands.
