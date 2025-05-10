- Home
Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra: 8 Actresses from army families who shine on-screen
Many Bollywood actresses have family ties to the military. Find out which actresses come from army backgrounds.
| Published : May 10 2025, 11:15 PM
1 Min read
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma's father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, served in the Indian Army. This is why discipline is so important in her life.
Priyanka Chopra
According to media reports, Priyanka Chopra's father was a doctor in the army.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh's father was also an officer in the Indian Army.
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia's father was an officer in the Indian Navy.
Nimrat Kaur
Nimrat Kaur's father, Major Bhupender Singh, was martyred fighting terrorists.
Chitrangda Singh
Chitrangda Singh's father, Colonel Niranjan Singh, was in the army.
Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen's father's name is also included in this list. Her father was in the Air Force.
Gul Panag
Gul Panag's father was a Lieutenant General in the Indian Army.
