Unlike the lavish mansions associated with many Bollywood stars, Nana Patekar reportedly lived in a modest 1BHK apartment in Andheri, Mumbai. Housing.com reported that the approximately 750-square-foot home had a simple, functional character and was where the actor had lived for years.

The apartment was reportedly bought for a relatively modest price, and its interiors were said to match Nana’s preference for a straightforward lifestyle rather than flashy celebrity décor. His Mumbai home became an extension of the private, low-key personality that fans often saw away from the camera.

Nana rarely appeared interested in displaying wealth through his surroundings. Even with a hugely successful career spanning Hindi and Marathi cinema, his choice of a compact apartment stood in sharp contrast to the sprawling celebrity residences common in Mumbai.