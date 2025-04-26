3 4

A Mahesh Babu fan in Kurnool printed Mahesh Babu's photo on his wedding invitation. The related photo was uploaded on social media and is currently going viral. Some people have done this in the past, putting their favorite hero's photo on their wedding invitation, one of the most important occasions in life. Now Mahesh has also joined this list. However, there are various comments on this matter. Some people are commenting, "What is this madness?" while others are saying, "This is how fandom should be." However, one wedding invitation is related to a wedding that took place in February. It is currently going viral.