Mahesh Babu fan prints actor's photo on wedding invite— Check here
Some fans go to extremes for their favorite stars. A Mahesh Babu fan recently printed the actor’s photo on his wedding card, leaving everyone surprised.
| Published : Apr 26 2025, 02:54 PM
2 Min read
The things fans do these days are truly unpredictable. In their eagerness to do something unique for their favorite stars, fans often take unusual steps. However, only a few go to such extremes. Die-hard fans get tattoos, imitate their style, go on pilgrimages, erect statues, build temples, and even worship them. We've already seen temples built and worshipped for stars like Rajinikanth, Sonu Sood, Khushbu, and Namitha.
Not only that, a fan of Ram Charan grew rice in the shape of Charan's face in his field and gave the grain to Charan. In addition to framing the photo, he also designed the cooked rice to look like Ram Charan's photo. Fans show their admiration in various ways. Now, a fan has shocked everyone by printing Mahesh Babu's photo on his wedding invitation.
A Mahesh Babu fan in Kurnool printed Mahesh Babu's photo on his wedding invitation. The related photo was uploaded on social media and is currently going viral. Some people have done this in the past, putting their favorite hero's photo on their wedding invitation, one of the most important occasions in life. Now Mahesh has also joined this list. However, there are various comments on this matter. Some people are commenting, "What is this madness?" while others are saying, "This is how fandom should be." However, one wedding invitation is related to a wedding that took place in February. It is currently going viral.
Currently, Mahesh Babu is busy with Rajamouli's film. The first schedule of shooting has been completed in Orissa. The second schedule will start from the first week of May. A huge action scene will be shot for about a month on a special set built in Hyderabad. They are getting ready for a huge action sequence with three thousand artists. Along with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran will also participate in this schedule. After completing this schedule, the movie team will go abroad for a huge schedule.
