Star heroes are earning big, not just from their films, but also from their businesses. Many Telugu actors own various businesses, including restaurants. Find out which Tollywood stars are running popular restaurants in Hyderabad
16
Image Credit : Asianet News
Tollywood stars are making bank not only through acting but also through smart investments in the food business.
26
Image Credit : Asianet News
Nagarjuna was among the first to start this trend with his successful restaurants, N Grill and N Asian.
36
Image Credit : Asianet News
Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and other stars have also opened popular restaurants in Hyderabad.
46
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rana Daggubati manages two brands: Broadway and Sanctuary, a restaurant in his old home.
56
Image Credit : Asianet News
Naga Chaitanya, Sundeep Kishan, and other actors have also ventured into the restaurant business.
66
Image Credit : Asianet News
Younger actors like Anand Deverakonda and Sharwanand have also opened their own food spots.
