Naga Chaitanya-Shobita Wedding: Actor keeps romantic poster with ex-wife Samantha despite new marriage

 Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala has fans intrigued, especially as he keeps a romantic poster with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu, raising questions about his emotional ties.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 2:38 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 2:43 PM IST

Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4 has been the talk of the town, with pre-wedding festivities already underway. The couple has been celebrating with traditional rituals, including the Raata Sthaapana and Mangalasnaanam ceremonies, which mark the beginning of their wedding celebrations. According to sources, their wedding will be a grand affair, following the Telugu Brahmin traditions with over 8 hours of rituals, ensuring that every cultural aspect is honored.

 

article_image2

Despite the excitement surrounding his upcoming nuptials, Naga Chaitanya’s social media activity has sparked curiosity among fans. On his Instagram profile, Chaitanya has kept a romantic poster from his film Majili with his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The poster, which shows the ex-couple in an intimate embrace, has left fans wondering if Naga has truly moved on, considering his upcoming marriage to Sobhita.

 

article_image3

The poster is from the 2019 film Majili, a movie that was close to both Naga and Samantha, as it was their fourth collaboration after films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam, and Autonagar Surya. In the poster, Naga and Samantha share a tender moment, with Chay holding her affectionately. In his caption from December 2018, Naga referred to the film as "special" for personal reasons, making it clear that it held significant meaning for him.

 

article_image4

Fans have been intrigued by Naga’s decision to retain this poster, especially given the fact that he and Samantha separated in 2021. The couple, who married in 2017, had a high-profile split that garnered widespread media attention. Despite this, the Majili poster continues to be a visible part of Naga's social media presence, prompting questions about his current emotional state as he prepares for his new chapter with Sobhita.

 

article_image5

As Naga and Sobhita prepare for their wedding on December 4, the actor’s emotional connection to his past is evident through his social media choices. The wedding itself is set to be a beautiful and culturally rich affair, held at Annapurna Studios. Fans eagerly await the ceremony, while also reflecting on the poignant moments shared between Naga and Samantha during their time together. [WATCH]

