Murmur FIRST review: Hemnath Narayanan starrer horror-drama set to hit theatres on THIS date; Check
Murmur is a Tamil supernatural horror thriller directed by Hemnath Narayanan, set to release on March 7. Touted as Tamil cinema's first found-footage horror film, it follows paranormal YouTubers exploring a cursed forest. Praised for its suspenseful storytelling and technical excellence, it promises a chilling experience
Murmur, a Tamil supernatural horror thriller written and directed by Hemnath Narayanan, is set to release in theaters on March 7. Promoted as Tamil cinema's first found-footage horror film, it recently held special preview shows. V2Cinemas, in a social media post, rated the film 3.5/5, describing it as an engaging horror drama with a distinctive narrative style. The review emphasized the film's strong horror elements, with its special effects (SFX) being particularly notable. Additionally, the cast's performances were acknowledged for adding depth to the eerie atmosphere. The film's technical aspects, including sound and visuals, were highlighted as enhancing the overall experience. The director was praised for maintaining suspense throughout the screenplay, though viewers were cautioned that the film is intense and not suited for the faint-hearted.
The plot revolves around a group of Chennai-based paranormal YouTubers who venture into a cursed forest, hoping to document real-time encounters with the "Seven Saptha Kannigal" and a vengeful spirit. However, they mysteriously disappear, leaving only their shattered cameras behind. The recovered footage reveals the terrifying events that unfolded, serving as the core narrative of Murmur
The film is produced by Prabakaran under SPK Pictures Private Limited in collaboration with Stand Alone Pictures International. Key members of the technical crew include DOP Jason Williams, editor Rohith, and sound designer Kewyn Frederick. The production design is managed by Hasini Pavithra, with Prakash Ramachandran handling costume design. Special makeup is done by Seldon George, and action sequences are choreographed by Sharp Shankar.
Additional Crew & Technical Aspects
The film’s PRO is Srivenkatesh, with still photography by Theni Anbu and publicity designs by Dinesh Ashok. Marketing is overseen by Mak Media Entertainment, while the VFX is handled by Rohith, and color grading is done by Raghuraman. Praveen Kumar serves as the executive producer, with production controlled by Nagarajan. The direction team includes associate director Lakshmi Aaroun and assistant director Harish. DI work is carried out at Sri Kalasa Studio, with dubbing engineering managed by Yougpaul Dhanraj