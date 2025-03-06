Murmur FIRST review: Hemnath Narayanan starrer horror-drama set to hit theatres on THIS date; Check

Murmur is a Tamil supernatural horror thriller directed by Hemnath Narayanan, set to release on March 7. Touted as Tamil cinema's first found-footage horror film, it follows paranormal YouTubers exploring a cursed forest. Praised for its suspenseful storytelling and technical excellence, it promises a chilling experience

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Murmur, a Tamil supernatural horror thriller written and directed by Hemnath Narayanan, is set to release in theaters on March 7. Promoted as Tamil cinema's first found-footage horror film, it recently held special preview shows. V2Cinemas, in a social media post, rated the film 3.5/5, describing it as an engaging horror drama with a distinctive narrative style. The review emphasized the film's strong horror elements, with its special effects (SFX) being particularly notable. Additionally, the cast's performances were acknowledged for adding depth to the eerie atmosphere. The film's technical aspects, including sound and visuals, were highlighted as enhancing the overall experience. The director was praised for maintaining suspense throughout the screenplay, though viewers were cautioned that the film is intense and not suited for the faint-hearted.

The plot revolves around a group of Chennai-based paranormal YouTubers who venture into a cursed forest, hoping to document real-time encounters with the "Seven Saptha Kannigal" and a vengeful spirit. However, they mysteriously disappear, leaving only their shattered cameras behind. The recovered footage reveals the terrifying events that unfolded, serving as the core narrative of Murmur

budget 2025
article_image2

The film is produced by Prabakaran under SPK Pictures Private Limited in collaboration with Stand Alone Pictures International. Key members of the technical crew include DOP Jason Williams, editor Rohith, and sound designer Kewyn Frederick. The production design is managed by Hasini Pavithra, with Prakash Ramachandran handling costume design. Special makeup is done by Seldon George, and action sequences are choreographed by Sharp Shankar.

Additional Crew & Technical Aspects

The film’s PRO is Srivenkatesh, with still photography by Theni Anbu and publicity designs by Dinesh Ashok. Marketing is overseen by Mak Media Entertainment, while the VFX is handled by Rohith, and color grading is done by Raghuraman. Praveen Kumar serves as the executive producer, with production controlled by Nagarajan. The direction team includes associate director Lakshmi Aaroun and assistant director Harish. DI work is carried out at Sri Kalasa Studio, with dubbing engineering managed by Yougpaul Dhanraj


For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Shefali Shah addresses gender pay gap in film industry: Suggests producers to set merit-based system MEG

Shefali Shah addresses gender pay gap in film industry: Suggests producers to set merit-based system

Kannada actress Ranya Rao jailed in Gold smuggling case; Rs 2.5 crore cash seized in Bengaluru house raid vkp

Kannada actress Ranya Rao jailed in Gold smuggling case; Rs 2.5 crore cash seized in Bengaluru house raid

Alia Bhatt breaks silence on Jigra: 'It Didn't Do Well Because...' explained MEG

Alia Bhatt breaks silence on Jigra: 'It Didn't Do Well Because...' explained

WATCH - Katrina Kaif dances to 'Sasural Genda Phool' at friend's wedding; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Katrina Kaif dances to 'Sasural Genda Phool' at friend's wedding; video goes VIRAL

Avengers: Doomsday: Joe Russo reveals Robert Downey Jr. contributing to backstory and costume ideas NTI

Avengers: Doomsday: Joe Russo reveals Robert Downey Jr. contributing to backstory and costume ideas

Recent Stories

Telangana New Ration Cards: Issuance date announced; check when you'll get yours! AJR

Telangana New Ration Cards: Issuance date announced; check when you'll get yours!

Why are young employees quitting? What are they preferring now? gcw

Why are young employees quitting? What are they preferring now?

Traveler's paradise: 10 Must-Do things in Kashmir SRI

Traveler’s paradise: 10 Must-Do things in Kashmir

Footall Champions League Round of 16: PSG manager Enrique rues first-leg defeat against Liverpool, calls it unfair HRD

Champions League Round of 16: PSG manager Enrique rues first-leg defeat against Liverpool, calls it 'unfair'

Hyundai Venue price DROPS! You can save up to Rs 45,000 this March - Limited time offer! gcw

Hyundai Venue price DROPS! You can save up to Rs 45,000 this March - Limited time offer!

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Video Icon
Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Video Icon
Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Video Icon
'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon