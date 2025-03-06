Murmur FIRST review: Hemnath Narayanan starrer horror-drama set to hit theatres on THIS date; Check

Murmur is a Tamil supernatural horror thriller directed by Hemnath Narayanan, set to release on March 7. Touted as Tamil cinema's first found-footage horror film, it follows paranormal YouTubers exploring a cursed forest. Praised for its suspenseful storytelling and technical excellence, it promises a chilling experience

Murmur, a Tamil supernatural horror thriller written and directed by Hemnath Narayanan, is set to release in theaters on March 7. Promoted as Tamil cinema's first found-footage horror film, it recently held special preview shows. V2Cinemas, in a social media post, rated the film 3.5/5, describing it as an engaging horror drama with a distinctive narrative style. The review emphasized the film's strong horror elements, with its special effects (SFX) being particularly notable. Additionally, the cast's performances were acknowledged for adding depth to the eerie atmosphere. The film's technical aspects, including sound and visuals, were highlighted as enhancing the overall experience. The director was praised for maintaining suspense throughout the screenplay, though viewers were cautioned that the film is intense and not suited for the faint-hearted.

The plot revolves around a group of Chennai-based paranormal YouTubers who venture into a cursed forest, hoping to document real-time encounters with the "Seven Saptha Kannigal" and a vengeful spirit. However, they mysteriously disappear, leaving only their shattered cameras behind. The recovered footage reveals the terrifying events that unfolded, serving as the core narrative of Murmur