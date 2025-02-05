'Mufasa: The Lion King' OTT Release: When and where to watch Simba’s journey to become 'jungle king'

Mufasa: The Lion King is the newest instalment in Walt Disney Animation Studios' series of live-action stories. The adventure musical will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on February 18.

Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King was one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The Barry Jenkins film served as a precursor to the 2019 remake of The Lion King. The musical live-action drama made its global premiere on December 9, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Following that, it was released in the United States on December 20, debuting to a massive box office haul. Fans will be pleased to learn that the film will soon be available for watching on OTT.

The adventure musical Mufasa: The Lion King will be available for purchase on Disney+ Hotstar starting February 18. They will be able to access it for free starting April 1. Mufasa: The Lion King is the latest addition to Walt Disney Animation Studios' live-action film library, which has grossed almost USD 653 million worldwide. While the 2019 narrative chronicled Simba's path to become king, the 2024 prequel depicted Mufasa's early childhood.

The adventure film concerned Mufasa's childhood, relationships, and rise as King of the Pride Lands. The narrative also centres on Taka and Mufasa's friendship, which turns into enmity due to their rivalry for the throne. The film's official synopsis states, "The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny."

Aaron Pierre dubbed young Mufasa in the US version, while Kelvin Harrison Jr. played the compassionate Lion Taka. Beyoncé provided the voice of Mufasa's wife, Nala, while Blue Ivy Carter played their daughter, Kiara. Furthermore, Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the songs that depicted Mufasa's voyage.

The Disney film was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu to target a worldwide audience. Shah Rukh Khan voiced the crucial role Mufasa in Mufasa the Lion King, which Hindi speakers widely anticipated. Meanwhile, the actor's kids, Aryan Khan and Abram, were heard as Simba and Young Mufasa, respectively. Other cast members included Sanjay Mishra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Shreyas Talpade.



The adventure musical drama was initially intended to be released on July 5, 2024. However, owing to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, it was delayed and eventually released in cinemas on December 20, 2024.



