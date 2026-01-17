- Home
Fact Check: Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush Wedding Reports Not True, Sources Call Marriage Buzz ‘False’
Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush will not marry on February 14, sources indicate. Wedding speculations about the actors have been denied as untrue.
Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush Wedding Reports
Rumours about celebrity marriages spread quicker than facts, and this time, Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush found themselves at the focus of a social media firestorm. Early Friday morning, online gossip stated that the two stars were planning to marry on February 14, 2026. The notion spread swiftly, but it has now been definitively rejected.
No Wedding Next Month, Confirms Source. According to a source close to the actor, the marriage allegations are completely false. "Mrunal will not be married next month. "This is a rumour that has spread for no reason," the insider told HTCity, putting a stop to the conjecture.
Film Releases Make the Rumour Unlikely.
The date of the reported nuptials also aroused concerns in the sector. According to the source, Mrunal has back-to-back work commitments scheduled, making a February wedding unlikely. "She has a release date in February and another Telugu feature coming out in March. It doesn't make sense for her to arrange a wedding right in the midst of it," the insider said, adding that her current emphasis is solely on work.
The relationship is yet not proven.
While Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush have been associated for some time, neither actor has publicly recognised or confirmed the relationship. Their private position has only fuelled frequent curiosity, but neither party has issued an official comment about their personal life as of yet.
How the Rumours Began
The excitement about the two actors began to build in August 2025, when Mrunal was spotted cordially welcoming Dhanush at the launch of her film Son of Sardaar 2. The incident instantly went viral, with supporters believing Dhanush made a special appearance to encourage her. Since then, every public contact between the two has been keenly monitored and frequently over-interpreted.
For the time being, however, insiders suggest that wedding bells will not ring anytime soon, and fans will have to wait longer for any formal announcement—if one is made at all.
