Inside Mouni Roy’s Lavish Life: Net Worth, Luxury Cars And Massive Acting Fees
Mouni Roy Net Worth: Mouni Roy unfollows husband Suraj Nambiar on Instagram. In this light lets check out her luxury lifestyle, premium properties, and hefty acting fees as news emerges about her personal life
Mouni Roy’s Net Worth Reflects Years Of Stardom
After becoming a household name with hit TV shows and films like Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Mouni Roy has established herself among the top-paid actresses in the entertainment industry. Reports estimate her net worth to be around Rs 40-41 crore.
Her income comes from multiple sources including television projects, films, brand endorsements, stage performances, and social media collaborations. Over the years, she has steadily expanded her presence from television to mainstream Bollywood, which significantly boosted her earnings.
Luxury Homes And Mercedes Cars Add To Her Glamorous Lifestyle
The actress reportedly owns two premium apartments in Mumbai, showcasing her taste for luxury living. Along with high-end real estate, she is also known for her love for luxury automobiles.
Her car collection includes a Mercedes GLS 350D worth over Rs 1 crore and a Mercedes-Benz E-Class valued at around Rs 67 lakh. The actress has often been spotted travelling in her stylish vehicles, reflecting the lavish lifestyle she enjoys after years of success in the industry.
Mouni Roy Charges Huge Fees For Films And Music Videos
Apart from acting in television serials and movies, Mouni Roy is also highly sought-after for dance performances and music videos. Industry reports suggest she charges anywhere between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore for films and special appearances.
For music videos and item songs, her remuneration is also believed to be extremely high due to her popularity and strong screen presence. With a loyal fan base and successful projects across platforms, she continues to remain one of the most bankable names in the entertainment world.
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