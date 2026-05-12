After becoming a household name with hit TV shows and films like Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Mouni Roy has established herself among the top-paid actresses in the entertainment industry. Reports estimate her net worth to be around Rs 40-41 crore.

Her income comes from multiple sources including television projects, films, brand endorsements, stage performances, and social media collaborations. Over the years, she has steadily expanded her presence from television to mainstream Bollywood, which significantly boosted her earnings.