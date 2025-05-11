Mother's Day 2025: 5 heartwarming movies to watch with your mom today
Mother's Day 2025: Mother’s Day is the perfect occasion to spend some quality time with your mom, and what better way to do that than by watching a film that celebrates the essence of motherhood?
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Mother's Day Films
Mother's Day: Here are 5 films that you can watch with your mom today.
Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway
Inspired by real-life events, this gripping legal drama features Rani Mukerji as a mother who battles against a foreign legal system to reunite with her children. The film powerfully portrays a mother’s relentless fight to protect her family after her kids are taken away by Norwegian child welfare services.
Mamma Mia!
This feel-good musical, starring Meryl Streep, explores the joyful and complex bond between a mother and her daughter. Streep’s character is a hotel owner preparing for her daughter’s wedding, while the daughter secretly invites three men from her mother’s past in hopes of discovering her biological father. The film is a vibrant celebration of family, love, and shared memories.
The Mother
In this action-packed thriller, Jennifer Lopez plays a former military operative who must return to action when her teenage daughter is kidnapped. Teaming up with an FBI agent, her character navigates danger and personal trauma to save her child, highlighting the fierce protectiveness of a mother.
The Sky Is Pink
Starring Priyanka Chopra, this emotional drama is also rooted in true events. It tells the story of a mother who goes to great lengths to care for her daughter diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening illness — pulmonary fibrosis. The film offers a poignant portrayal of unconditional love, endurance, and the emotional depth of a mother's devotion.
Otherhood
Based on the novel Whatever Makes You Happy, this light-hearted comedy centers around three mothers who feel neglected on Mother’s Day. In response, they decide to surprise their adult sons by showing up at their homes in New York City. The film explores how motherhood evolves as children grow up and the importance of redefining those relationships.