Mother's Day 2025: 8 mother-daughter duo of Bollywood; Check list
Mothers Day 2025: This Mother's Day, we showcase Bollywood's most glamorous mother-daughter pairs. Two of these daughters are practically their mothers' twins!
| Published : May 11 2025, 10:05 AM
2 Min read
19
Mother's Day is celebrated worldwide. Everyone, from ordinary people to celebrities, is wishing their moms and enjoying this special day with them. Here are some of Bollywood's most glamorous mother-daughter duos.
29
Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani are a glamorous mother-daughter duo. They are often spotted together. Raveena's daughter has already made her debut in the industry.
39
Shilpa Shetty is beautiful and glamorous, and so is her mother, Sunanda Shetty. Sunanda is often seen with her daughter at lunch.
49
Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan are a popular mother-daughter duo in Bollywood. Amrita is less active in films now, while Sara is consistently working.
59
Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol add glamour to film parties and events. Esha looks just like her mother, Hema.
69
Kajol and her daughter Nysa are stylish and fashionable. Nysa is rumored to be making her Bollywood debut soon.
79
Like Aishwarya Rai, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is also beautiful. The mother-daughter duo is often seen together, and their style is amazing.
89
Dimple Kapadia and her daughter Twinkle Khanna are both very glamorous. Twinkle looks just like her mother.
99
Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan are also glamorous. Soni is rarely seen in films now, but Alia is a Bollywood superstar.
