Happy Mother's Day 2025: 7 wishes to share with mom on THIS special day
Mother's Day: Honor the heart that held you close—these 7 poetic Mother’s Day wishes are whispers of love and gratitude, blooming like flowers in the garden of a mother’s embrace
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
To the one who gave me roots and wings—may your day be filled with the love you’ve so freely given. Happy Mother’s Day.
Your hands held me first, your heart holds me still—thank you for every quiet sacrifice and endless love.
In your warmth, I learned to bloom. Wishing you a day as beautiful and bright as your spirit.
For every sleepless night and silent prayer—today, I celebrate you with all the love in my heart.
You are my first home, my lifelong guide—may today bring you the peace and joy you’ve always given.
A mother’s love is the purest poem—thank you for writing mine with such grace and strength.
Because of you, I believe in kindness, strength, and unconditional love. Happy Mother’s Day, dearest Mom.