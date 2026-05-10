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These 12 actresses also played the role of a mother to an older actor

1. Tabu recently played mother to Akshay Kumar, who is 4 years her senior, in the film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.2. Hema Malini played mom to a 6-year-older Rajesh Khanna in 'Dard' (1981) and a 7-year-older Jeetendra in 'Farz Aur Kanoon' (1982).3. Moushumi Chatterjee played mom to a 6-year-older Jeetendra in 'Pyaasa Sawan' (1981) and a 1-year-older Shatrughan Sinha in 'Shehzade' (1989).4. Rakhee Gulzar appeared as the mother of a 5-year-older Amitabh Bachchan in 'Shakti' (1982).5. Sharmila Tagore played the mother of a 5-year-older Amitabh Bachchan in 'Desh Premee' (1982).6. Rohini Hattangadi became the mother of a 12-year-older Amitabh Bachchan in 'Agneepath' (1990).7. Asawari Joshi played the mother of a 13-year-older Rishi Kapoor in 'Hum Dono' (1995).8. Reema Lagoo was seen as the mother of a 6-year-older Rishi Kapoor in 'Henna' (1991).9. Nagma appeared as the mother of a 5-year-older Bobby Deol in 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo' (2004).10. Shefali Shah played the mother of a 6-year-older Akshay Kumar in 'Waqt: The Race Against Time' (2005).11. Sheeba Chaddha appeared as the mother of a 6-year-older Shah Rukh Khan in 'Zero' (2018).12. Leena Chandavarkar was seen as the mother of an 8-year-older Jeetendra in 'Sarfarosh' (1985).