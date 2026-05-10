- Home
- Entertainment
- Mother's Day 2026: Bollywood Actresses Who Played On-Screen Mother To Older Male Actors
Mother's Day 2026: Bollywood Actresses Who Played On-Screen Mother To Older Male Actors
Mother's Day 2026: All over the world, people are celebrating their moms. In films, the mother's role has always been super important. But get this, some actresses have played mom to actors much older than them, leaving everyone totally surprised
18
Image Credit : Facebook
Vidya Balan: Played mom to Amitabh Bachchan, 36 years her senior
In the 2009 film 'Paa', Vidya Balan played mother to Amitabh Bachchan, who was 36 years older than her. Vidya is currently 47, while Amitabh Bachchan is 83. This is also the only film where Amitabh's real-life son, Abhishek Bachchan, played his father.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
28
Image Credit : Facebook
Deepika Padukone: Became mother to Shah Rukh Khan, 20 years her senior
In the 2023 hit 'Jawan', 40-year-old Deepika Padukone played the mother of 60-year-old Shah Rukh Khan. In this movie, Shah Rukh Khan was in a double role, playing both the father and the son.
38
Image Credit : Facebook
Mona Singh: Seen in the role of Aamir Khan's mother, who is 17 years older
Mona Singh is currently 44 years old. In the 2022 film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', she played the mother of Aamir Khan (61), who is 17 years older than her.
48
Image Credit : Facebook
Jaya Prada: Appeared as the mother of Dharmendra, 26 years her senior
Jaya Prada is 64. In the 1989 film 'Shehzade', she played the mother of Dharmendra, who was 26 years older than her. According to the source, Dharam ji passed away in 2025 at the age of 89.
58
Image Credit : Facebook
Richa Chadha: Became the mother of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 12 years her senior
39-year-old Richa Chadha played the mother of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the 2012 film 'Gangs of Wasseypur 2'. At 51, Nawaz is 12 years older than Richa.
68
Image Credit : Facebook
Deepa Sahi: Became the mother of Mithun Chakraborty, 12 years her senior
63-year-old Deepa Sahi played the mother of Mithun Chakraborty, who is 12 years older than her. The film was 'Trinetra', which was released in 1991. For context, Mithun Chakraborty is 75 years old.
78
Image Credit : Facebook
Sonali Kulkarni: Seen in the role of Salman Khan's mother, who is 9 years older
In the 2019 film 'Bharat', 51-year-old Sonali Kulkarni was seen as Salman Khan's mother. Interestingly, 60-year-old Salman is 9 years older than Sonali.
88
Image Credit : Facebook
These 12 actresses also played the role of a mother to an older actor
1. Tabu recently played mother to Akshay Kumar, who is 4 years her senior, in the film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.2. Hema Malini played mom to a 6-year-older Rajesh Khanna in 'Dard' (1981) and a 7-year-older Jeetendra in 'Farz Aur Kanoon' (1982).3. Moushumi Chatterjee played mom to a 6-year-older Jeetendra in 'Pyaasa Sawan' (1981) and a 1-year-older Shatrughan Sinha in 'Shehzade' (1989).4. Rakhee Gulzar appeared as the mother of a 5-year-older Amitabh Bachchan in 'Shakti' (1982).5. Sharmila Tagore played the mother of a 5-year-older Amitabh Bachchan in 'Desh Premee' (1982).6. Rohini Hattangadi became the mother of a 12-year-older Amitabh Bachchan in 'Agneepath' (1990).7. Asawari Joshi played the mother of a 13-year-older Rishi Kapoor in 'Hum Dono' (1995).8. Reema Lagoo was seen as the mother of a 6-year-older Rishi Kapoor in 'Henna' (1991).9. Nagma appeared as the mother of a 5-year-older Bobby Deol in 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo' (2004).10. Shefali Shah played the mother of a 6-year-older Akshay Kumar in 'Waqt: The Race Against Time' (2005).11. Sheeba Chaddha appeared as the mother of a 6-year-older Shah Rukh Khan in 'Zero' (2018).12. Leena Chandavarkar was seen as the mother of an 8-year-older Jeetendra in 'Sarfarosh' (1985).
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos