Box Office Report: Vikram clears the ‘Monday Test’, enters Rs 100 cr club

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram has entered the Rs 100 crore club at the domestic box office, within four days of its release, while Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has entered the Rs 200 core club on the worldwide front. Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh’s Major, which might have had a fairly slow start, seems to be beating Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj in the number game.

The makers had high hopes for Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj, which was released in the theatre on Friday. But on the opening day itself, the film fell flat at the box office. On the first day, the film, which marked the Bollywood debut of Manushi Chhillar, could not even come at par with Akshay’s last release, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. Apart from Hindi, this film was also released in Tamil and Telugu; despite this, it has had an average performance at the box office. The show-stealer at the box office has been Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. On the fourth day of its release, which also happens to be the ‘Monday Test’ (the first crucial Monday of a film’s release), Vikram entered the Rs 100 crore club at the domestic box office. At the same time, Adivi Sesh’s Major has also been doing better with its collection. Take a look at the Monday’s box office report:

Vikram: For the last three days, Vikram was doing well in terms of earnings. In the last days, this film had touched the figure of Rs 94.65 crores. Vikram did a great job at the box office on its first Monday. It made a business of Rs 14.50 crore on the fourth day of its release. With this, the film’s total collection at the domestic box office has reached Rs 109.15 crore, helping the film enter the Rs 100 crore club within just four days. ALSO READ: Suriya in Vikram to Salman Khan in Pathaan, here’s how much stars charged for cameo roles

Major: Adivi Sesh's film is doing well at the box office. Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the bloody 26/11 terror attack, the film stars Adivi Sesh as the lead protagonist. Within three days of the film’s release, Major earned Rs 21.95 crores. On the fourth day, the film has done business of Rs 3 crore in all languages.

Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's periodical drama and been losing out on the interest of the people. The film’s business has been slowing down; it managed to collect Rs 39.40 crore in the last three days. On Monday, the pace of this film slowed down further. According to preliminary figures, it did a business of only Rs 4.60 crore in all languages as compared to Sunday.

