Kartik Aaryan beats Akshay Kumar: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor, says 'Khushi Ka Thikana Nahi Hai'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. It was released on May 20 and grossed over Rs 150 crore, while Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, released last week, collected just Rs 5 Cr.

Kartik Aaryan has a lot to be happy about due to the success of his new flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has grossed over Rs 150 crore in India. The 31-year-old actor shared a photo of himself smiling behind folded hands on his social media accounts yesterday to commemorate the occasion. Kartik was seen smiling behind folded hands that hid much of his face, dressed in a floral-print beige shirt. "150 crore vaali grin," the star captioned the photo. "Thank you very much."

Kartik Aaryan also dropped another video from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he was seen singing Ami Je Tomar. “150 cr India mein…aur toh aur 200 cr Worldwide ho gaye hain doston 🔥 Meri Khushi ka thikana nahi hai," the actor wrote in the caption.

Kartik Aaryan's fans and friends applauded him immediately, as expressions of affection flooded the comment area. Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik's Pati, Patni, aur Woh co-star, also reacted with a lifting hands emoji. In another Instagram post, the actor said that his most recent film had grossed more over Rs 200 crore globally. He also tweeted the movie's poster, which starred Tabu and Kiara Advani. "Amije forever tomar," stated the caption that accompanied the post. "Killer," remarked dancer and choreographer Lauren Gottlieb in a comment on the page.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20 and also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. It is a sequel to the 2006 film that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Ameesha Patel.

On the other hand, Samrat Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar, has come up against Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, at the box office. The directorial debut of Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, which was released on June 3, garnered mixed reviews from both the public and critics. It grossed Rs 39 crore in its first weekend. Samrat Prithviraj, on the other hand, suffered a significant drop in sales on its first Monday.

Samrat Prithviraj earned between Rs 4.85 crore and Rs 5.15 crore on Monday, according to Pinkvilla. According to the entertainment portal, with such a drop on its first Monday, the Akshay Kumar starrer is set to achieve the Rs 60 crore barrier in its first week.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Samrat Prithviraj earned Rs 10.70 crore, Rs 12.60 crore, and Rs 16.10 crore, respectively. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood play pivotal parts in Samrat Prithviraj. Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017, makes her Bollywood debut.

In the movie, Akshay plays the warrior king Prithviraj, while Manushi plays his love interest, Samyukta. In a few states, including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the film has been deemed tax-free.