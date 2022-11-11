Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress' BOLD dance in saree with Nirahua is a must WATCH

    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 1:46 PM IST

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: The song Pyar Wali Baat Hokheda features Nirahua and Monalisa from the movie "Biwi No 1" goes viral; take a look

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    These days, everyone likes to listen to and watch Bhojpuri music and videos. Bhojpuri videos are quite popular. Bhojpuri actors and actresses are well-known individuals who have a big following on social media.

    Every day, one or more Bhojpuri songs get viral on YouTube and other media. There is a brand-new popular video with Nirahua and Monalisa online. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    The song, "Pyaar Wali Baat Hokhe Da," is from the enormously famous film "Biwi No 1," and the public has shown great love for it.

    This song is gaining a lot of traction online. This video showcases Monalisa's incredible moves. The video has received 15 million views so far. This song is popular on social media.
     

    Actress Monalisa is another famous figure. On social media, her pictures and videos routinely go viral.

    Monalisa's fans show appreciation for every one of her videos and photos. This song is sung by Alok Kumar and Kalpana. Music is given by Rajesh - Rajnish and written by Pyarelal Yadav

