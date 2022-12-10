Mommy Priyanka Chopra's day out with daughter Malti is unmissable - READ on to know

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Dec 10, 2022, 3:21 PM IST

    On Saturday. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account story section, shared a glimpse of her day out with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and tagged her husband, Nick Jonas, in it. Check out the pictures here. 
     

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra often shares glimpses of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on social media, although she has not revealed her face yet. Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter this year in January through surrogacy. 

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram

    The actress shared an Instagram story section on Saturday morning to show her day out with her daughter. In the first picture she shared, we can see the little one sitting on her mother's lap and looking at a Chanel magazine in front of her. She wrote, "Oh boy!" and tagged her husband in the picture.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram

    Last week, Priyanka Chopra shared the first picture of Malti with her uncle Sidharth Chopra. Siddharth was seen carrying Malti and looking at her in the picture. She also shared some glimpses of her daughter's face. Whenever the actress or her husband shares pictures with Malti, they always cover her face with different emojis. For the very first time, the actress showed a part of her daughter's face. In the picture she shared on her Instagram story profile last week, we can see half of their daughter's face, and her eyes were covered with a woollen cap.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections along with Keanu Reeves. She has an exciting film and series lined up. The actress will next be seen in Love Again along with Sam Heughan as her co-star. Then the actress will also be seen in Citadel in the pipeline, a web series, and  Priyanka Chopra will also be making her Bollywood comeback with the movie Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

