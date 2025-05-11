Mom to Matr: 6 Bollywood movies on OTT for Mother's Day
Mother's Day is celebrated worldwide. In Bollywood, actresses often play the hero's mother. But in some films, mothers are the real heroes. Let's explore six such films
| Published : May 11 2025, 01:34 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Mai: A Mother's Rage (2022), available on Netflix, features Sakshi Tanwar as a mother who avenges the death of her daughter.
26
Mom (2017), on Netflix, portrays a mother (Sridevi) who delivers justice to her stepdaughter's rapists.
36
Matr (2017), on Jio Hotstar, tells the story of a teacher seeking revenge after she and her daughter are assaulted.
46
Nil Battey Sannata (2015), on Zee5, features Swara Bhaskar as a maid who enrolls in school to inspire her daughter.
56
English Vinglish (2012), on Zee5, shows Sridevi as a mother who learns English after facing ridicule for not knowing it.
66
Mother India (1957), on Prime Video, portrays a poor mother (Nargis) raising her children while fighting a greedy moneylender.
Top Stories