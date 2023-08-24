Prabhas to Rajinikanth: 7 South Actors With Luxurious Homes

Entertainment
Here's a list of your favourite South Indian actors who own wonderful, elegant and luxurious houses. Check them out:
He owns a home which is worth Rs 100 crore in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad which is among top costly areas of the city.
Nagarjuna lives in Hyderabad and his luxurious house is worth a whopping Rs 42 crore.
He reportedly stays at a four- storey house in Chennai which costs Rs 150 crore.
The actor resides in Poes Garden, Chennai and his luxurious home is worth Rs 35 crore.
The actor also lives in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad and as per reports his house is worth Rs 28 crore.
As per reports and sources, Ram Charan lives in a grand mansion which is worth Rs 30 crore.
His grand house in the City Of Nizams costs Rs 60 crore and looks like a mansion.