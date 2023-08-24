Entertainment

Prabhas to Rajinikanth: 7 South Actors With Luxurious Homes

Here's a list of your favourite South Indian actors who own wonderful, elegant and luxurious houses. Check them out:

Image credits: Instagram

Allu Arjun

He owns a home which is worth Rs 100 crore in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad which is among top costly areas of the city.  

Image credits: Instagram

Nararjuna

Nagarjuna lives in Hyderabad and his luxurious house is worth a whopping Rs 42 crore.

Image credits: Instagram

Dhanush

He reportedly stays at a four- storey house in Chennai which costs Rs 150 crore. 

Image credits: Instagram

Rajinikanth

The actor resides in Poes Garden, Chennai and his luxurious home is worth Rs 35 crore.

Image credits: Instagram

Mahesh Babu

The actor also lives in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad and as per reports his house is worth Rs 28 crore.

Image credits: Instagram

Ram Charan

As per reports and sources,  Ram Charan lives in a grand mansion which is worth Rs 30 crore.

Image credits: Instagram

Prabhas

His grand house in the City Of Nizams costs Rs 60 crore and looks like a mansion.

Image credits: Instagram
