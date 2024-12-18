Rajinikanth to Yash to Prabhas-11 South Indian actors and their real names

Fans know their favorite stars by their screen names. This article reveals the real names of top South Indian actors like Yash, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Dhanush, and others.

Many actors change their names to enter the film industry, while some shorten their full names. Discover your favorite actor's real name.

Prabhas, our Baahubali, is actually Uppalapati Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju. He debuted in 2002 with Eshwar and is now a pan-India star.

Yash

The KGF star Yash's real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda. He was born in Bhuvanahalli, a village near Hassan, Karnataka.

Vijay's real name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar. This Kollywood star's popularity soared after hits like Master, Sarkar, Mersal, Theri, and Bigil.

Superstar Rajinikanth's real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad. He worked as a bus conductor before entering films. His name honors the Maratha warrior king.

Dhanush

Dhanush, whose real name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, has won 3 National Film Awards. His hit song "Why This Kolaveri Di" was a viral sensation.

Malayalam megastar Mammootty, whose real name is Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, recently celebrated 50 years in the film industry.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's true name is Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu. He is an actor, producer, and philanthropist who works in Telugu cinema.

Suriya, whose real name is Saravanan Sivakumar, won Best Actor for Soorarai Pottru. He's known for films like Ghajini, Singam, and Nandha.

Kamal Haasan, born Parthasarathy Srinivasan, is a South Indian cinema icon. He started as a child artist in Kalathur Kannamma.

Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi's younger brother, is Konidela Kalyan Babu. Fans call him "Power Star." He founded the Jana Sena Party.

Chiranjeevi's real name is Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad. He hails from Mogalthur, near Narsapur, West Godavari.

Latest Videos